Reporter’s View: Susan Schulman on the push and pull of migration in Sierra Leone

"They were rejected by families in part because of just shame."

Susan Schulman

Freelance journalist, and regular IRIN contributor

19 September 2018

What drives migrants to leave their homes and loved ones? What do they find when they return?

These questions motivated reporter Susan Schulman to visit Sierra Leone, where she spoke with people who had returned home penniless after failed attempts to reach Europe only to find themselves ostracised by their families and former communities.

 

Hear what drives Schulman, in the interview above, and read her full story, part of our Destination Europe series that explores the choices and challenges faced by hundreds of thousands of migrants who follow dreams of life in Europe.

